Subsistence miner hits R57m jackpot — largest tanzanite gemstones ever found

A Tanzanian subsistence miner hit the jackpot on Wednesday after the government handed him a cheque for 7.74bn Tanzanian shillings ($3.35m or R57m) for the two largest tanzanite gemstones ever found.

The two dark violet-blue gemstones, each about the size of a forearm, were discovered by Saniniu Laizer in one of the tanzanite mines in the north of the country which are surrounded by a wall to control cross-border smuggling of the gemstones.

The first gemstone weighed in at 9.27kg while the second weighed 5.103kg, a mines ministry spokesperson said.

Tanzanite is a gemstone found only in a small northern region of the East African nation.