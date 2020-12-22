South Africa

Armed prisoner escapes from East London court

Inmate locks cop up and flees through East London court building with a gun

By Bhongo Jacob - 22 December 2020 - 11:06
It is unclear how Mcebiso Sondlo, who was arrested on a rape charge in December 2019, managed to get his hands on a firearm while in police custody
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Police have launched a manhunt for an armed awaiting-trial prisoner who locked a police officer in the holding cells at the East London magistrate's court and fled from the court building in Buffalo Street.

It is unclear how Mcebiso Sondlo, who was arrested on a rape charge in December 2019, managed to get his hands on a firearm while in police custody, but  four defence lawyers and a state prosecutor found themselves staring down the barrel of a gun on Friday morning.

Another man, whose identity DispatchLIVE was unable to establish at the time of writing, was with Sondlo at the time of his escape, but was later apprehended.

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.

Robbers escape with guns, vehicle after brazen heist at police station

A manhunt is under way after a brazen robbery at a police station in which pistols, an R5 rifle and a police vehicle were stolen in the Eastern Cape.
News
2 days ago

Duo's daring prison break brings number of fugitives to 18

The two inmates who staged a daring escape from Pretoria’s Kgosi Mampuru II prison this week are among 18 prisoners who are on the run from justice.
News
1 week ago

