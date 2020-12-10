Fellow inmates claim material to make hammer stolen from workshop

Duo's daring prison break brings number of fugitives to 18

The two inmates who staged a daring escape from Pretoria’s Kgosi Mampuru II prison this week are among 18 prisoners who are on the run from justice.



After Tuesday night’s escape, the department of correctional services (DCS) confirmed to Sowetan that 108 inmates have escaped from its jails since April 1. Of these, 90 have been re-arrested, leaving 18 of them still on the run. The foreign fugitives among the 18 are believed to have gone back to their native countries...