Great prison break in Pretoria as 2 inmates escape

Inmates who spoke to Sowetan on Wednesday morning confirmed that the escapees used a sharp object to dig a hole through the wall of their cell in A Section. The object is believed to have been stolen from the prison’s workshop.

“The prison officials found out about the escape this morning [Wednesday]. Right now all inmates in A Section are locked up. We think they will be conducting a search in that section again because it is compulsory to establish if more inmates escaped,” said an inmate.

Nxumalo said law enforcement officials were hot on the heels of the two escapees.

“The department has also initiated an internal investigation into this incident. Members of the public are urged to contact the nearest police station should they come into contact with them,” said Nxumalo