How a language translation app is helping the fight against Covid-19

A third mobile app has been given the green light for use in the battle against Covid-19.

The app AwezaMed Covid-19 bridges language barriers in communication between health care practitioners and patients in SA and is available for download on Android for free.

Here's what you need to know about the new app:

Bridging the language barrier

The app was a collaboration between a local start-up company, Aweza, and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). It is originated from a project funded by the sport, arts and culture department.

It was created to support all 11 official languages in SA to help doctors and medical staff communicate easily with Covid-19 patients in their own languages.