Robot connects isolated Covid patients with loved ones at Tygerberg ICU

Technology, in the form of a robot named Quintin, is helping families get in touch virtually with their loved ones who have been isolated at Tygerberg Hospital’s Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU).

In some cases, the robot has helped families say their last goodbyes to their loved ones.

Quintin, according to the hospital in Cape Town, is a Double Robotics robot that looks like a computer tablet on wheels. It is equipped to do video and voice calls using the WhatsApp service, or regular phone calls, allowing family members to dial in to “visit” patients in the ICU.