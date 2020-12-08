Buffalo City metro red-flagged as Covid-19 infections rise

An increase in Covid-19 infections in the past two days has raised a red flag over the Buffalo City metro (BCM).

East London, Bhisho, King William’s Town and Mdantsane have emerged as hotspots in the metro, mayor Xola Pakati confirmed on Monday.

So full are BCM hospitals that critically ill patients from Mthatha cannot be transferred and have to instead be moved to KwaZulu-Natal facilities.

This was confirmed by special health adviser Dr Bevan Goqwana on Monday.

In an interview with DispatchLIVE on Monday afternoon, Pakati said he was informed during a provincial command council meeting on Sunday that Covid-19 cases in the metro had shown a steady increase at the weekend.

Pakati said there was a combination of factors driving the spread, including flouting of the national lockdown regulations by people who failed to wear masks at social events, potentially spreading the virus to friends, family and others in the community.

“There was a report in the provincial command council, and BCM is one of the areas red-flagged. I am very worried about the non-observance of Covid-19 protocols.”