Sadtu must stay out of interview and appointment processes at schools
Education assistant posts a chance to reduce youth unemployment
As part of the president’s R500bn fiscal stimulus package announcements, the department of basic education (DBE) is implementing the basic education sector employment initiative.
This initiative is aimed at creating job opportunities for youth who are 18-35 years old. Among other things, education assistants will be required to support teaching and learning in the classroom. As part of this initiative, the Limpopo department of education is advertising about 30,708 posts of temporary education assistants for unemployed young people with an interest in education and welfare of the community. Successful applicants will be placed in schools in the communities where they reside. The school governing body (SGB) reserves the right not to make any appointment(s) to the temporary job opportunities advertised...
