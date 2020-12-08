Man fined R53,000 for eight-second violation of Covid-19 quarantine
A man has been fined a whopping R53,000 for breaking strict Covid-19 regulations in Taiwan — for just eight seconds.
The migrant worker was spotted briefly stepping out of his room doorway at a hotel where he was undergoing a mandatory 14 days of quarantine in Kaohsiung City.
Central News Agency (CNA) and CNN reported that CCTV footage revealed he had spent eight seconds out of his room in the city, which has 56 hotels with about 3,000 rooms used for quarantine purposes.
Hotel staff immediately reported the man to health authorities and he was slapped with a mandatory fine of 100,000 Taiwan dollars (more than R53,000) for breaking the rules.
Taiwan News reported that the man, who had travelled to Taiwan on November 13 for work, was “trying to give something to his friend in the adjacent room” when he was spotted in the hallway.
“The health department emphasised that anyone who leaves their designated quarantine location will receive a minimum fine of NT$100,000, regardless of how soon they return. It added that surveillance footage of the city's quarantine hotels is checked regularly and that those under quarantine should abide by the country's epidemic prevention regulations,” the publication reported.
In South Africa, meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa, addressing the nation about tightened lockdown restrictions in Nelson Mandela Bay, said a second wave of infections in SA could only be prevented “if all of us respect the rules that have been put in place for the protection of everyone”.
“For the safety of all of us, those who break the rules must face consequences. We have instructed law enforcement officials to ensure compliance with the law, by owners, controllers and managers of workplaces, shops, institutions and buildings to ensure social distancing and wearing of masks.
“Taxi operators are also required to ensure that all their passengers wear masks.”
BusinessLIVE reported in July that of the 276,607 arrested since the declaration of the national state of disaster at the end of March until June 19, more than 22,800 people had paid admission of guilt fines and 199,677 were scheduled to appear in court or pay an admission of guilt fine.
