South Africa

Covid-19 claims the life of BCM deputy mayor

By Asanda Nini - 09 December 2020 - 14:41
BCM deputy mayor Zoliswa Matana.
BCM deputy mayor Zoliswa Matana.
Image: FILE

Buffalo City Metro (BCM) deputy mayor Zoliswa Matana has died of Covid-19 related complications. Her death on Wednesday morning was confirmed by mayor Xola Pakati. She had been admitted to an East London hospital on Sunday.

Earlier this year DispatchLIVE reported that after going back to school in 2015 to complete her matric at the age of 55, Matana had earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in public administration from the University of Fort Hare, at 59.

Matana had dropped out of school in Standard 7 (Grade 9) to start working.

She was born in Duncan Village and grew up on Somthunzi street Village.

Matana previously served as BCM's council speaker.

DispatchLIVE

Buffalo City metro red-flagged as Covid-19 infections rise

An increase in Covid-19 infections in the past two days has raised a red flag over the Buffalo City metro.
News
1 day ago

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has died

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has died.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X