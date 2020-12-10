South Africa

Abducted Eastern Cape traditional healer found dead

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 10 December 2020 - 12:16
Mzwamadoda Feni.
Image: SUPPLIED

A traditional healer who was allegedly kidnapped and stabbed by two men on Monday morning in Butterworth was found dead.

Mzwamadoda Feni's body was found at Rwantsana forest near Tutura Village, Centane on Monday at about 4pm.

On Thursday morning, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci confirmed to DispatchLIVE that a 23-year-old suspect had been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and death.

The suspect was due to appear in the Butterworth magistrate's court on Thursday.

“The motive for the murder is not clear and forms part of the investigation,” said Soci.

