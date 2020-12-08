Businesswoman Mabusela killed with her friend

'Husband confessed to murder of wife' - police

A husband of one of the businesswomen who were killed in a suspected hit two months ago in Polokwane, Limpopo, has confessed to his active role in the plot to murder his wife, according to police.



Warrant Officer Gerard Kotze told the Polokwane magistrate's court that Thabo Leshabane, 57, confessed to one of his colleagues, Capt Richard Boshomane, that he had hired the four men he is co-accused with to kill his wife, Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, and her friend Tebogo Mphuti, 35...