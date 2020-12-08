South Africa

Businesswoman Mabusela killed with her friend

'Husband confessed to murder of wife' - police

08 December 2020 - 14:04

A husband of one of the businesswomen who were killed in a suspected hit two months ago in Polokwane, Limpopo, has confessed to his active role in the plot to murder his wife, according to police.

Warrant Officer Gerard Kotze told the Polokwane magistrate's court that Thabo Leshabane, 57, confessed to one of his colleagues, Capt Richard Boshomane, that he had hired the four men he is co-accused with to kill his wife, Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, and her friend Tebogo Mphuti, 35...

