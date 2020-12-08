'He said Victor was shot': Brother grapples with loss after Nigeria protest deaths

It was after midnight in Lagos on Oct. 21 when Elisha Sunday said he got a call from his brother Victor's phone: a stranger told him Victor had been shot dead by soldiers at Lekki Toll Gate.

After a sleepless night, he said he went out to find the body but roads towards the upscale neighbourhood were blocked and he heard shooting so turned back.

Elisha, 24, said he later saw pictures of his 27-year-old brother on Facebook, draped in a Nigerian flag and covered in blood. After that, the trail went cold.

Protesters objecting to police brutality and demanding wide-ranging reforms had held demonstrations across Nigeria for nearly two weeks when witnesses in the Lekki district of Lagos said soldiers and police opened fire on them on Oct. 20.

Rights group Amnesty International said 12 protesters were killed in two districts that night, prompting the worst unrest since Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999.

Both the military and police have denied the shootings. The government ordered state governments to set up judicial panels to investigate police abuse allegations. Witness testimonies to a Lagos judicial panel said the bodies were trucked away.

Victor's best friend, David Friday, said Victor went to Lekki because it looked fun, with food, drinks and a party atmosphere; a gardener and amateur comedian, he was not politically engaged.