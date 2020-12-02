Two dead, one critical after car sprayed with bullets in Joburg

Two people were shot dead and another critically injured when a car was riddled with bullets on the Xavier Road in Ormonde, in the south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed there had been a shooting incident.

“There was a shooting on Xavier just over the M1. A driver and a passenger were fatally shot and one passenger is in a serious condition,” he said.

Images from the scene showed a vehicle peppered with bullet holes.