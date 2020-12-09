Department says the schools are under administration

Teachers protest over no salaries for five months

A group of teachers from private schools in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, protested outside the Gauteng department of education (GDE) offices in the CBD yesterday over the nonpayment of subsidies for months.



The teachers said they have not been paid for five months due to the department's failure to pay subsidies to four schools. They said they last received salaries in June...