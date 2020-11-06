Tribute to teachers who succumbed to Covid-19

Class of 2020 sits for final exams after tough year

Gauteng candidates for national senior certificate had mixed feelings after they sat for their final examinations of the disrupted 2020 academic year yesterday.



A total of 1.1-million candidates registered for 2020 exams across SA and of the overall total, Gauteng has the largest number of 235,975 candidates...