South Africa

Tribute to teachers who succumbed to Covid-19

Class of 2020 sits for final exams after tough year

06 November 2020 - 08:53

Gauteng candidates for national senior certificate had mixed feelings after they sat for their  final examinations of the disrupted 2020 academic year  yesterday.

A total of 1.1-million candidates registered for 2020 exams across SA and of the overall total, Gauteng has the largest number of 235,975 candidates...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X