Tribute to teachers who succumbed to Covid-19
Class of 2020 sits for final exams after tough year
Gauteng candidates for national senior certificate had mixed feelings after they sat for their final examinations of the disrupted 2020 academic year yesterday.
A total of 1.1-million candidates registered for 2020 exams across SA and of the overall total, Gauteng has the largest number of 235,975 candidates...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.