Put an end to Sadtu bullying
About six month ago Nondlhelehle Buta, a principal at Bawokuhle Primary school in Gemsbokspruit near KwaMhlanga, took action against two teachers who had refused to sign the attendance register as per protocol.
She reported them to the education department’s district office and as a result their salaries were not paid on time...
