Columnists

Put an end to Sadtu bullying

By LEADER - 10 November 2020 - 09:04

About six month ago Nondlhelehle Buta, a principal at Bawokuhle Primary school in Gemsbokspruit near KwaMhlanga, took action against two teachers who had refused to sign the attendance register as per protocol.

She reported them to the education department’s district office and as a result their salaries were not paid on time...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X