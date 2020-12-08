Start arms deal trial next week, Jacob Zuma challenges NPA

Former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday expressed his disappointment at yet another postponement of the case involving him and French arms manufacturer Thales at the Pietermaritzburg high court.

The JG Zuma Foundation said: “It is extremely prejudicial to [former] president Zuma for the prosecution to again fail to proceed with their prosecution when they have repeatedly claimed they have a case against [former] president Zuma and are ready to proceed with it.”

Judge Nompumelelo Radebe, who granted the consent order, said there were outstanding technical matters relating to pre-trial issues, including the certification of the trial letter, among other issues.

She said Thales' civil review application for clarity on the racketeering charges against it must be finalised by February 23.

Zuma described the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) lack of readiness as “unreasonable delays”.