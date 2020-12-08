New normal does not have to dampen your festive season

The festive season is upon us and yes the way we do things has changed but you can still enjoy some time outdoors with your family.

Johannesburg has 17 nature reserves and 12 river systems running through it, says Johannesburg Tourism.

Residents and visitors can enjoy a wide variety of outdoor activities during the warmer months.

These activities range from golfing on some of the country’s best greens, to canoeing and kayaking on dams, strolling, cycling or jogging through one of the City’s gorgeous botanical gardens or parks.

One of the best ways to enjoy some quality time outdoors is by either hosting a braai or taking it up a notch by having a picnic. Johannesburg eatery Arbour Café is one of the few places that have seen the need to cater to those who picnic. For those who want to explore the city’s picnicking spots they’ve provided a list of them, courtesy of Vibescout.

If you’re in the north of Johannesburg, Emmarentia Dam might be perfect for you.

Emmarentia Dam is a series of dams that make up part of the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens and surrounding parks. The dam itself has become a home for watersports like canoeing and rowing, while the vast area of lawn is welcoming for those wanting to picnic or braai.

In the South, Rietvlei Lifestyle Centre is a nice place to go as a family

For a kid-friendly day out, get down to Rietvlei. They have plenty of activities to keep your children busy while you enjoy a picnic under the trees.