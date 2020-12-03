Zondo goes to Constitutional Court to force Jacob Zuma to testify on state capture

The state capture inquiry has filed an urgent application to the Constitutional Court, asking it to order former president Jacob Zuma to comply with a new summons to appear and give evidence in January and February next year.

“This application has arisen because, though Mr Zuma attended the commission’s proceedings on the 16th, 17th and in the morning of November 19 2020, he left the proceedings of the commission without the chairperson’s permission on November 19 ... in defiance of the summons issued to him,” said commission secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala in an affidavit.

Mosala has asked the highest court to order that Zuma shall answer any questions put to him — “subject to the privilege against self-incrimination, and may not rely on the right to remain silent”, says the notice of motion.