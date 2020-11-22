Former Fidelity staff who 'gave information' to CIT robbers arrested

The Hawks on Friday arrested two men for their alleged involvement in a cash-in-transit robbery in Soshanguve, northern Pretoria, in October last year.

They will join four others who were previously arrested for the robbery.

The Hawks said the investigation team followed up on intelligence about the suspects, who are former Fidelity Cash Solutions personnel, for their alleged involvement in the robbery at Batho Plaza.

“The suspects aged 30 and 39 allegedly provided crucial information while working for Fidelity, regarding the cash distribution vehicles' movements which subsequently led to excessive cash-in-transit robberies in Gauteng,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said.

The pair was positively linked to the armed robbery and subsequently arrested in Soshanguve on Friday.

The Hawks also seized a firearm and ammunition for further investigation.

The two men are expected to appear in the Soshanguve regional court on Monday.

TimesLIVE