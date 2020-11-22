South Africa

Former Fidelity staff who 'gave information' to CIT robbers arrested

By Ernest Mabuza - 22 November 2020 - 16:24
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
In this file photo, a Fidelity vehicle at the scene of a cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. The Hawks have arrested two former Fidelity employees who allegedly gave out information regarding the cash distribution vehicles' movements.
In this file photo, a Fidelity vehicle at the scene of a cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. The Hawks have arrested two former Fidelity employees who allegedly gave out information regarding the cash distribution vehicles' movements.
Image: Masi Losi

The Hawks on Friday arrested two men for their alleged involvement in a cash-in-transit robbery in Soshanguve, northern Pretoria, in October last year.

They will join four others who were previously arrested for the robbery.

The Hawks said the investigation team followed up on intelligence about the suspects, who are former Fidelity Cash Solutions personnel, for their alleged involvement in the robbery at Batho Plaza.

“The suspects aged 30 and 39 allegedly provided crucial information while working for Fidelity, regarding the cash distribution vehicles' movements which subsequently led to excessive cash-in-transit robberies in Gauteng,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said.

The pair was positively linked to the armed robbery and subsequently arrested in Soshanguve on Friday.

The Hawks also seized a firearm and ammunition for further investigation.

The two men are expected to appear in the Soshanguve regional court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Woman motorist, security guard killed in CIT heist, 3 more wounded

A gang of as many as 18 robbers using six vehicles attacked a Fidelity van on the West Rand on Tuesday, killing a motorist in the area and a security ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X