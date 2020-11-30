South Africa

Suspects demanding bribes from motorists arrested

By TimesLIVE - 30 November 2020 - 09:20
Four suspects were arrested on charges relating to armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of an illegal firearm and impersonating the duties of traffic police officers.
Four suspects were arrested on charges relating to armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of an illegal firearm and impersonating the duties of traffic police officers.
Image: Gauteng Traffic Police

Taximen accused of pulling dirty tricks on motorists were arrested by traffic officers at the weekend.

To slam the lid on the bust, the officers monitored them to observe their modus operandi.

Gauteng traffic police said its public transport intervention unit arrested four suspects on Saturday after receiving a complaint from members of the public in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion.

The suspects, in a vehicle affiliated to a taxi organisation, were stopping motorists and demanding cash from them on the R55 road.

“Officers strategically positioned themselves to monitor the reported vehicle.

A vehicle owner was stopped by the suspects, who demanded a payment of R6,000 from him. The vehicle owner was escorted to a nearby bank where he was forced to withdraw R2,000 cash.

“The Gauteng traffic police officers immediately pounced on the suspects and detained them at Olievenhoutbosch police station. The traffic police recovered an illegal firearm and the money solicited from motorists.”

All four suspects will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday to face charges relating to armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of an illegal firearm and impersonating the duties of traffic police officers.

“The Gauteng traffic police caution anyone masquerading as traffic police officers that it is illegal to do so. I would also like to issue a stern warning against anyone stopping motorists illegally on our roads and robbing them of their belongings on the pretext of being taxi marshalls that their days are numbered. Only traffic police officers and other law enforcement officers are legally  authorised to stop motorists,” said Sello Maremane, Gauteng traffic police spokesperson.

TimesLIVE

CAF needs strong, ethical leadership

Nothing captures the crisis of our football on the continent than this week’s suspension of Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Ramaphosa praises 'Mama Action' Nomvula Mokonyane's ANC work

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has praised Nomvula Mokonyane, the party's head of organising, for the work she has been doing in rebuilding the party
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X