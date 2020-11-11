Double truck hijacking in Midrand: cellphone robbery suspect killed, 2 arrested

Gauteng police reacted swiftly to a double truck hijacking in Midrand by pursuing the suspects to multiple scenes on Tuesday afternoon. One suspect was fatally wounded, a second suspect was wounded and a third one arrested.

Two trucks transporting thousands of cellphones were on the K101 road when they were hijacked by an unconfirmed number of armed suspects travelling in three vehicles.

Police were called and officers immediately traced the first truck to President Park, where they found the suspects off-loading the cargo and loading it onto their truck. The suspects fled the scene, abandoning their Isuzu bakkie in which police found a set of number plates, jamming devices and the magazine of a R5 rifle.

Police followed up information on the second truck and intercepted a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

A shootout ensued between the suspects and the police.

One of the suspects was shot and certified dead on the scene, a second suspect was injured and taken to hospital under police guard, and a third suspect who attempted to flee the scene was caught and taken into custody. No police members were injured.

Officers found more cellphones in the Sprinter, said police.

"The owner of the hijacked trucks and cargo positively identified the stolen property as his company’s."