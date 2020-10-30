South Africa

Gang pretending to be 'very sick' rob clinic security guard at gunpoint

30 October 2020 - 10:38
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Armed robbers struck a Limpopo clinic on Thursday.
Armed robbers struck a Limpopo clinic on Thursday.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A gang of armed men who pretended to be ill and seeking help robbed a security guard at gunpoint at a clinic in Giyani, Limpopo, the police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects attacked the guard at the gate at Nhlaniki Clinic in Giyani on Thursday.

“They pretended to be very sick. While trying to help, the gang pointed a firearm at the guard, handcuffed him and robbed him of two cellphones and one firearm before they fled the scene.”

No arrests were made.

TimesLIVE

Husband of one of businesswomen gunned down in Polokwane arrested

The husband of one of the businesswomen who were gunned down in Polokwane, Limpopo, earlier this month has been arrested.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...
Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
X