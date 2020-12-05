PA who was a 'very close' Gupta associate scored as Estina farm manager

The revelation left both the chair of the commission, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, and evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson stunned — and questioning his background.

“From what we can discern in the Gupta leaks [a series of leaked e-mails] is that he [Prasad] was either a junior to or PA to a former Indian intelligence officer,” said Holden.

In 2019, the commission heard evidence from former head of department at the farm Peter Thabethe, who said the provincial government did not conduct background checks on employees, including Prasad.

He claimed that when he enquired about this, he was informed Prasad had worked for an agricultural department in India.

Holden revealed that Prasad was paid a salary of over R3m, which he described as “quite substantial”.

Investigations also found that Prasad's visa was organised through the Gupta enterprises.

“We also see him interacting with various Gupta enterprise employees trying to advise them on how they can get certain security or diplomatic clearances in India. I would imagine part of the reason he was employed was to facilitate those sort of contacts,” Holden told the commission.

Holden showed how the Gupta family allegedly ran “a complex money-washing scheme”, which saw the Free State government's R280m investment for the farm squirrelled away overseas after it ballooned to over R880m.