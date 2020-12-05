Phumzile Van Damme on Twitter warpath against John Steenhuisen over 'unsolicited' sabbatical

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is on the warpath on Twitter against her own party, after she was allegedly granted a sabbatical without requesting it.

Van Damme took to Twitter on Friday afternoon and disclosed that party leader John Steenhuisen had given her a sabbatical without her asking for it.

Van Damme declined to comment when approached by SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE.

“I have been informed by the Federal Leader of the DA @jsteenhuisen that he is granting me a sabbatical. I didn’t request it. He merely informed me. I could walk away, but I choose to stay, and challenge it ON PRINCIPLE. .

“I’ve been open about being sick. I’ve been on sick leave for 3 months, ending 15 Dec [December]. I informed the Chief Whip, I’d still focus on my committee work while on sick leave. I disclosed my illness even though I didn’t need to. So it is being used against me to sideline me. K,” Van Damme tweeted.

“Did I drop the ball while I was sick? No. Even when I was sick, like I do when I am well, did I still outperform many of my colleagues? Yes. I asked for no sabbatical. I determine my health. My Drs determine my health. Not my employer,” she added.