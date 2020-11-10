'The Hollywood arrest is loading' - Mzansi reacts to arrest warrant for Ace Magashula
Social media was in meltdown mode on Tuesday afternoon after the Hawks confirmed a warrant of arrest had been issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Magashule is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein high court on Friday in connection with a controversial R255m asbestos eradication tender in the Free State.
The matter has already seen seven people arrested, including businessman Edwin Sodi.
“Yes, we can confirm the warrant has been issued. The J50 warrant was signed by the DPP [director of public prosecutions] in the Free State,” Hawks Free State spokesperson Capt Lynda Steyn told TimesLIVE.
She said the warrant was signed but had not been issued to Magashule.
It comes just weeks after Magashule instructed his lawyers to contact the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to verify rumours about an arrest warrant for him.
Magashule told TimesLIVE last month that neither he nor his lawyers had been formally informed of plans to arrest him.
“For now my lawyers will be in touch with the NPA so we cab verify this. For now I'm saying there is no need for any panic. No need for any Hollywood [style of arrest] because I'm a law-abiding citizen. I have not done anything that is wrong, according to me, and unlawful,” he said.
When asked about the case against him, he said: “Apparently it is that Estina [dairy farm] thing that I was never involved in.”
The Hawks described the claims at the time as “fake news”.
Twitter was flooded with reaction to news of the arrest warrant being issued for Magashule, splitting opinions and sparking massive debate.
While some celebrated, others called for Magashule to be “protected”.
#AceMagashule A warrant of arrest for Ace Magashule again and this time is for real #Hawks pic.twitter.com/JDeqNtHkOQ— SkatanaSaVaal🇮🇹 (@kele_Tebza) November 10, 2020
I stand with SG. We owe to ourselves to protect all RET Champions. Protect Zuma protect Ace. #AceMagashule pic.twitter.com/oljNlzX7Gj— iSilo uKwazikwakhe (@PitsomanSA) November 10, 2020
#AceMagashule— 🍉Mo-Gaetsho 🍯 (@druza_drew) November 10, 2020
Just a another smoke screen pic.twitter.com/vhdEdon9w0
Damn he must get well soon😂😂 pic.twitter.com/60yYWhBjUX— Deekay Dee (@deekay_5907) November 10, 2020
#AceMagashule we are about to experience Marches all over, handsoff hashtags, MKMVA uniform about to be more visible in the streets pic.twitter.com/jrCWwudZcW— Lebogang (@LebzaG9) November 10, 2020
Warrant of arrest has been issued for SG #AceMagashule. Some of us are rejoicing to these news, @MYANC hows the mood at Luthuli House, are you okay? pic.twitter.com/9nMxrgmNTQ— Engage 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@PlayfulThoughts) November 10, 2020
Hollywood Arrest Is Loading For #AceMagashule pic.twitter.com/z3rpJI62xn— Nkosinati Magwa (@NkosinatiMagwa) November 10, 2020
Hollywood style of arrest!!!#acemagashule pic.twitter.com/rZCiCli2eS— S H E R I F F🇿🇦 (@uSheriff_ZA) November 10, 2020
Warrant of arrest is issued but the man is not arrested, he is given time to shave, put on make up and can only go to court on Friday, how is the law applied ? #AceMagashule pic.twitter.com/Neh9xke1s7— Masibulele Hlazo (@Lele_Hlazo15) November 10, 2020
#AceMagashule the enemy is now within the ANC.— Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) November 10, 2020
I love this show, DON'T STOP THE COUNT! pic.twitter.com/QOH6FVamVk
#AceMagashule— Xolani bala (@Xolani59829061) November 10, 2020
I hope this time it won't be a Hollywood stunt..we are tired OF fake news. It's either you arrest him or playing police #Hawks pic.twitter.com/2nUAiefIYL
