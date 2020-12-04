ConCourt asks parliament to amend law on independence of prisons oversight body

The Constitutional Court has confirmed a high court order declaring certain sections of the Correctional Services Act were unconstitutional as they undermine the independence of the prisons oversight body.

The non-profit organisation Sonke Gender Justice had approached the apex court to ask it to confirm orders made by the Western Cape High Court in September last year that some sections of the act were unconstitutional to the extent that they failed to ensure the necessary structural and operational independence of the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS).

The JICS is a statutory body tasked with inspecting and monitoring prisons in SA to ensure they comply with human rights standards established in the act.

The high court held that section 88A(b) was unconstitutional. The section states the CEO of the JICS is accountable to the national commissioner of the department of correctional services for all monies received by the inspectorate.