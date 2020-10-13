Security breach at chief justice office

There has been another "security breach" at the Midrand, Gauteng, offices of chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

This time, the apparent cyber-criminals last month breached the IT systems of the office of the chief justice, where the country's judiciary is administered.

It's not clear at this stage what files or information were stolen.

The breach was disclosed by Memme Sejosengwe, secretary-general in the office, during a meeting with the National Assembly's portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development, which was scheduled to discuss their quarterly reports.

This is not the first time criminals have targeted the office of the chief justice. There was a break-in in 2017 when 15 computers containing sensitive information about the country's judges were stolen.

A man was arrested that year but charges were later withdrawn by the police as the case went "undetected".