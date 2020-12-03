Athol Trollip slams ‘drama queen’ Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya

Former Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality mayor Athol Trollip says city council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya's excuse for not knowing about the failure of a council meeting appeal is hogwash.

According to a HeraldLIVE report, Mafaya said she was so sick with Covid-19 that she had been unaware that her appeal against an order to call a council meeting had failed and she was therefore not in contempt.

However, Trollip said Mafaya was “a drama queen of the highest order”.

On Twitter, he said Mafaya's contempt of the citizens and institutions of the city was "unparalleled".

“What a load of rubbish,” said Trollip. “People like her must feel the consequences of their contempt and a personal cost order against her is apposite.”