Mbali Ntuli makes a last plea to DA delegates to vote for her

DA leader hopeful Mbali Ntuli has made one last plea for the delegates at the party's congress to vote for her vision of a “kind, strong and fair” party.

Ntuli is going head-to-head with interim party leader John Steenhuisen, who is a firm favourite to retain his position.

Following a long heated campaign, both Ntuli and Steenhuisen were on Saturday given one last chance to convince delegates of their vision for the DA.

The party is holding its conference virtually this year due to Covid-19 regulations.

It was forced to go to an early election after a dismal election performance last year which led to the shock resignations of party leader Mmusi Maimane and chairperson Athol Trollip.

“I ran my campaign showing that what I want for this party is for everybody to feel included in all our decision-making in the way that the party is able to negotiate our shared values.

“I don't think that disagreements or seeing things differently is a bad thing. The idea of diversity as a party of our principles is the one that should be cherished the most as the DA,” said Ntuli.