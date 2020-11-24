Solly Malatsi steps down as DA spokesperson

Solly Malatsi is no longer DA national spokesperson.

Malatsi's departure follows the election of the party's new leadership at its federal congress earlier this month.

Party insiders have suggested that another DA MP, Siviwe Gwarube, the party's shadow minister of health, will replace Malatsi as spokesperson. Gwarube was not available for comment.

“I'm no longer the spokesperson of the party. The party will make an announcement on this,” Malatsi said on Tuesday.

“The term of the spokesperson is always linked to the term of congress and the leader of the party in consultation with federal executive (FedEx) makes the appointment.”