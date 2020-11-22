Tributes pour in for UDM's Mncedisi Filtane after succumbing to Covid-19

UDM deputy national chairperson and member of the Eastern Cape Legislature Mncedisi Filtane died on Sunday morning from Covid-19 complications.

He was admitted to hospital on Friday with low oxygen levels, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said.

“We are terribly shocked by this loss as we now try to console the Filtane family,” Holomisa said in a short statement on Sunday.

The DA extended its condolences to family, friends and colleagues of Filtane.

The DA said Filtane was a true gentleman and an outspoken member in the legislature.

“He was courteous in his dealings with everyone, and always ensured robust debates.

“He served with dedication and distinction and his presence will be sorely missed both on the opposition benches, and by the whole house,” DA leader in the Eastern Cape Legislature Bobby Stevenson said.

EFF MPs Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu also expressed condolences to the Filtane family. Shivambu said Filtane was a great asset to the UDM and a committed, disciplined and focused public representative.

Leader of the One SA Movement Mmusi Maimane also extended his condolences to Filtane's family.

TimesLIVE