Beware of Covid resurgence in January and February, Gauteng government warns

'Covid-19 is still in our midst,' says Gauteng premier David Makhura

02 December 2020 - 16:41
There could be a spike in infections when people return to Gauteng after visiting other provinces during the year-end holidays, says the provincial government. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

Gauteng's Covid-19 command council has issued a dire warning: the infection rate might increase during the festive season.

Its weekly advisory report, released on Wednesday, said the public should be cognisant of the fact that the virus is still in their midst.  

“Increased interprovincial travel will result in greater contact between infected and susceptible. Festive season gatherings between family and friends, the vulnerability of older people being visited by their children and grandchildren have a potential of becoming amplifying events or super-spreading events if we do not take the necessary safety precautions,” said Gauteng premier David Makhura.

“Crowded and poorly ventilated spaces particularly where people talk, shout, or sing are perfect conditions for the virus to spread.”

The country has now recorded 792,299 confirmed cases as of Tuesday night, with Gauteng on 235,193.

“Though the increase in infections is moderate now, we are concerned that Gauteng will face a possible resurgence or second wave in January or February, when people return to the province.

“Remain vigilant over the festive season. Covid-19 is still with us and the virus is looking for opportunities to spread as we approach the festive season and more people travel. Let us avoid big family gatherings and parties during the festive season,” said Makhura.

He said Gauteng law enforcement and health authorities will be conducting roadblocks, testing, and screening at all points of entry into Gauteng in December and January.

He announced the appointment of Parks Tau as the new MEC for economic development in his latest cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday. Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi moves from social development and has been appointed the new health MEC, replacing Masuku.

Morakane Mosupyoe, previously MEC for economic development, has been moved to social development.

Makhura said the rest of his cabinet remains the same.

