Eastern Cape again accounts for more than half SA's new Covid-19 infections

The Eastern Cape accounted for 1,217 of the 2,302 Covid-19 infections confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours.

The Western Cape accounted for 720 of the new infections, meaning that the neighbouring provinces combined for 1,991 (just under 86.5%) of all new infections.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Monday announced that the new cases took the country to 790,004 cases since the outbreak started. At current growth rates, the country is likely to surpass the 800,000 mark before the weekend.