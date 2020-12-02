Covid-19: 'We are going to be very strict,' Motsoaledi warns Zimbabwean travellers

For many Zimbabweans, the cost of the Covid-19 tests necessary to cross the border will make the annual return home unaffordable.

Many Zimbabweans living and working in SA travel back home at the end of the year to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays with their families.

However, several told GroundUp they would not be able to afford the test which both the Zimbabwean and SA governments demand.

Zimbabweans travelling home must present a negative Covid-19 test not older than 48 hours. The test costs R850 in a private laboratory.

“If you want to travel to another country, you need a Covid-19 certificate. It is your own private thing, so you can visit private laboratories for the Covid-19 test and get a certificate,” said Thilivhali Muavha, spokesperson for the Limpopo health department.

“Public hospitals do not do that.”