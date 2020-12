Western Cape to welcome visitors, but will clamp down on Covid-19 violators

Some places in the Western Cape have decided to stop all mass public gatherings that require permits until the resurgence is brought under control.

Permits are currently not being issued in the Garden Route while public facilities in parts of the Central Karoo have been shut for public events.

Bredell said the disaster centre would continue to enforce existing disaster management regulations across the province with roadblocks, blitzes and unannounced visits to high-risk areas.

He has also called on visitors and locals in the province to be patient with officials and other workers in government over the coming weeks.

“Staff across the province remain under high risk of infection after a very tough year,” he said. “In addition, in many hotspot areas, staff are on skeleton crews, reducing the ability to address problems promptly. We ask for patience and understanding in this regard. Problems will be addressed as soon as possible.”

TimesLIVE