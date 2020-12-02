South Africa

ESwatini's prime minister moved to SA hospital for Covid-19 treatment

By Reuters - 02 December 2020 - 09:59
ESwatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini is in an SA hospital for further treatment.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

ESwatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago, has been transferred to a hospital in SA for further treatment, the tiny absolute monarchy's government said on Tuesday.

The country's Deputy Prime Minister, Themba Masuku, said in a statement Dlamini was moved to "guide and fast track his recovery".

The southern African nation of around 1.2 million people has so far recorded 6,419 positive cases of the highly infectious respiratory disease, with 122 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

