Angelo Agrizzi still receiving treatment in hospital, court hears

Businessman Angelo Agrizzi is still too ill to attend trial in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court, where he faces charges related to the Bosasa R1.8bn fraud and corruption case.

Agrizzi was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital on October 15.

Three of the four accused were at court: former commissioner of correctional services Linda Mti; ex-correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham; and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder.

Agrizzi was absent, with his lawyer advising that his failure to appear in court is as a result of him still being in hospital.

Sindisiwe Twala, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate, said as a result, “a warrant of arrest was issued against Agrizzi. However, it will not be enforced until the next court appearance.”

The case was on Thursday postponed to February 18 to allow the defence more time to study the docket.

The matter relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries valued at over R1.8bn between August 2004 and 2007. Contracts included the rendering of catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras and perimeter fencing, and the supply of television systems and monitoring equipment.

All the accused are currently out on bail.

