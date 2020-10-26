Angelo Agrizzi remains gravely ill in hospital as lawyer seeks release on bail

Doctors cannot freely treat former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi because of the onerous security arrangements in force inside his private hospital ward.

This is according to his advocate, Mannie Witz, who on Monday told the high court in Johannesburg about Agrizzi's condition when he appealed against a decision by the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on October 14 denying him bail. Agrizzi, who is facing a charge of corruption, has been in hospital since October 15.

Although unconscious, Agrizzi is tied to the bed by his leg, and three armed warders are standing guard inside the ICU ward, his lawyer said on Monday.

Three other guards are standing guard outside the ward and another three are stationed in the car park.

Witz presented the court with a report from a specialist at the private hospital stating that Agrizzi remained gravely ill in the hospital's ICU, where he remained ventilated and on dialysis.