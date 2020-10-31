Bail means shackle untied, guards go as Agrizzi's condition improves slightly

Being granted bail on Friday means that former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's leg will no longer be shackled to his ICU bed at the hospital, allowing doctors freedom to treat him.

The order releasing him on bail also means that the nine people who were stationed at hospital to guard Agrizzi, three of whom were inside the ICU room, will also be removed.

The high court in Johannesburg on Friday upheld an appeal by Agrizzi against a decision of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on October 14 denying him bail.

He was admitted to hospital a day after being denied bail.

Agrizzi is facing a charge of corruption with his co-accused, former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

Agrizzi's attorney, Daniel Witz, said his legal team was ecstatic about his client being granted bail.

“It was a lot of sleepless nights. We got the result we set out to achieve.”

Witz said the legal team received news on Thursday night that Agrizzi had been taken off the ventilator, which he described as “fantastic news”.

“He is still on dialysis and other forms of life support. Small steps to recovery is a good sign,” Witz said.

Witz said he will not be shackled to his hospital bed any longer.