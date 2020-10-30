'Gravely ill' Agrizzi's bail appeal decision to be announced on Friday

The high court in Johannesburg is on Friday expected to pass judgment in an appeal by former Bosasa CFO Angelo Agrizzi to be released on bail.

Sixteen days ago, the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court, sitting in Palm Ridge, denied Agrizzi bail after his first appearance on a charge of corruption.

The court reasoned that he was a flight risk as he did not declare all his overseas assets when he applied for bail.

Agrizzi took ill a day after being denied bail and has been in hospital ever since. He was transferred to a private clinic when his condition worsened. His life partner, Debbie Agrizzi, said last week he was in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack last Wednesday.

During his bail appeal before the high court in Johannesburg on Monday, Agrizzi's advocate Mannie Witz presented a report from a specialist at the private hospital stating that Agrizzi was gravely ill in the hospital's ICU, where he remained ventilated and on dialysis.

Witz said Agrizzi was tied to the bed by his leg, and three armed warders were standing guard inside the ICU ward, making it difficult for doctors to attend to him.