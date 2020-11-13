South Africa

SABC removes radio host accused of 'joy' at EFF member assaulted in Brackenfell protest

13 November 2020 - 13:25
The SABC’s Umhlobo Wenene FM has removed breakfast show host Phiwe Nozewu.
The SABC’s Umhlobo Wenene FM has removed breakfast show host Phiwe Nozewu.
Image: FACEBOOK

The SABC has removed Umhlobo Wenene Breakfast show host Phiwe “Pastor The DJ” Nozewu after he expressed “joy” on Twitter regarding a confrontation between an EFF supporter who was assaulted in Brackenfell, Cape Town, and local residents.

The public broadcaster announced its decision on Twitter on Thursday after calls by the EFF to have Nozewu removed.

“The SABC can confirm that Mr Phiwe Nozewu is unscheduled on Umhlobo Wenene FM by the station’s management following his public utterances on Twitter in relation to a violent incident which took place in Cape Town. The SABC views this matter in a serious light and has therefore unscheduled Mr Nozewu until further notice for bringing the organisation into disrepute,” it wrote in two separate tweets.

PODCAST | Ace and race: SA's biggest political stories of the week

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH | Brackenfell High tense but EFF stays away after day of violence

The peace outside Brackenfell High School on Tuesday was tenuous, held together by a heavy police and private security presence and an absence of EFF ...
News
3 days ago

On Wednesday the EFF issued a statement on Twitter calling for the SABC to remove Nozewu for his “self-hating comments which endorsed public violence and the assault of a black woman outside Brackenfell High School.”

“In a pathetic display on anti-blackness, Nozewu posted his apparent joy on Twitter at the assault of EFF activists, who were attacked by intolerant white racists who believe there are sectors in South Africa where black people are not allowed to gather,” a portion of the EFF's statement read. 

Despite Nozewu issuing a public apology on Twitter on Wednesday, the SABC conceded to the calls by the EFF. 

Attack on EFF was despicable

The assault by the Brackenfell community on EFF members who were protesting against alleged racism at the Brackenfell High School must be condemned ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Plea for dialogue as Ramaphosa denounces violence at Brackenfell school

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the confrontation outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town as deeply regrettable, calling for people to ...
News
3 days ago

Thuli Madonsela slams Brackenfell violence: 'Let the children learn in peace'

"On learners aggrieved by exclusion from a private party, there's a time for everything. It's exam time now. Let children write without the stress of ...
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrant explained
X