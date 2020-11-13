SABC removes radio host accused of 'joy' at EFF member assaulted in Brackenfell protest

The SABC has removed Umhlobo Wenene Breakfast show host Phiwe “Pastor The DJ” Nozewu after he expressed “joy” on Twitter regarding a confrontation between an EFF supporter who was assaulted in Brackenfell, Cape Town, and local residents.

The public broadcaster announced its decision on Twitter on Thursday after calls by the EFF to have Nozewu removed.

“The SABC can confirm that Mr Phiwe Nozewu is unscheduled on Umhlobo Wenene FM by the station’s management following his public utterances on Twitter in relation to a violent incident which took place in Cape Town. The SABC views this matter in a serious light and has therefore unscheduled Mr Nozewu until further notice for bringing the organisation into disrepute,” it wrote in two separate tweets.