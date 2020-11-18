Plan to nationalise Reserve Bank sends 'negative signal' - treasury

South Africa's treasury does not support a private member's bill seeking to nationalise the central bank, a senior official said on Wednesday during the first day of public hearings on an issue that has rattled investors in the recession-hit economy.

The bill to change the ownership of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) was introduced in 2018 by Julius Malema, leader of the radical Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in line with its aim of widespread nationalisation of key institutions. It was revived this year after lapsing before a new parliament was elected last year.

Its reintroduction comes at an awkward time for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is on an investment drive to boost an economy in recession, record unemployment, and the continent's worst COVID-19 infection rate.