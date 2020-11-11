SABC to forge ahead with hundreds of retrenchments

The SABC will continue with its plan to retrench hundreds of staff, the national broadcaster said on Wednesday afternoon.

“After a lengthy consultation process with many stakeholders, the SABC has announced that it is now ready to implement Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act,” acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said.

Seapolelo said the broadcaster had considered all options to minimise the number of affected employees. “As such, we have been able to reduce the total number to about 400, which is significantly less than the originally projected figure of 600,” she said.

Seapolelo said that after considering all proposals from organised labour and other stakeholders, it became clear that a difficult but necessary restructuring process was needed — and that this would result in the reduction of staff.

“The SABC is fully cognisant that this process will affect people's livelihoods and, moreover, have a knock-on effect on their families and communities. However, having exhausted all other options, we are now faced with the difficult task of having to restructure the organisation to ensure its sustainability,” she said.

She said the broadcaster conducted 16 consultative sessions over four months with multiple stakeholders.

She said there are about 170 vacant positions that will be available for employees to apply for, which provides the potential of further reducing the number of affected employees to 230.

“All affected employees will be offered a severance package of one week for each completed year of service,” said Seapolelo.