Gauteng commuters left stranded as taxi drivers go on strike

Thousands of commuters have been left stranded in various parts of Gauteng due to a strike by the National Taxi Alliance.

Traffic has also been badly affected as taxi drivers have used their vehicles to block roads leading to Pretoria.

At the Roodepoort taxi rank commuters were standing helplessly not knowing how they would get to work.

Right in front of them were taxis drivers sitting inside.

Mita Welcome who works as a hairdresser in Rosebank was already counting the income loss.

"I have a client's appointment at 9am but I cant make it now. My daughter called me last night but I didn't believe her, now I'm stuck.

"I will lose a day's pay. This is not right," Welcome said.