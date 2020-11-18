Legislation must ensure better public health for consumers

The science behind vaping: the less harmful alternative for smokers

Vaping is the less harmful alternative many smokers have been waiting for, and it’s high time the public and legislators look past the hype to the real science.



SA will soon be deciding whether to paint vaping with the same brush as all other tobacco products as legislators prepare to finalise the new Control of Tobacco and Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Bill (2018)...