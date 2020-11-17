Zondo to deliver ruling on Zuma's recusal application on Wednesday

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has adjourned for the day as deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo will deliver his ruling on an application by former president Jacob Zuma on Wednesday.

At the start of the day's proceedings, Zondo indicated that he will be working on his ruling which he wished to deliver on Wednesday morning.

Zuma's lawyer advocate Muzi Sikhakhane requested that Zuma be excused on Wednesday as he had a funeral to attend.

"He has an emergency, he can't be here tomorrow," said Sikhakhane.

He also said he would like to present Zuma's statement in response to Zondo's statement in which he disputed having close relations with the former president.

Sikhakhane said Zuma wanted to put his version of their relationship on record.

Sikhakhane said they will communicate with the commission after the ruling has been delivered on Wednesday if Zuma will be back on Thursday or not.

The inquiry has adjourned for the day. Zuma is expected back on Thursday.