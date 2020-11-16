Zuma argues Zondo commission has lined up with his political enemies

Former president Jacob Zuma has argued in his application for deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself that the commission into state capture had aligned itself with his political enemies.

Zuma's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane SC mentioned people such as former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordan, former government spokesperson Themba Maseko, former ministers Ngwako Ramahlodi, Trevor Manuel, Mcebisi Jonas, Barbara Hogan and Vytjie Mentor as people who had an "axe to grind with Mr Zuma" who the commission lined up to kickstart its work.

The mentioned people had testified among others about the influence of the Gupta family in government matters. Jonas testified about how he was promised R600m to take up the position of finance minister and agree to work with them.

Maseko testified about how Zuma called him and asked him to help the Gupta family which wanted business from the GCIS.