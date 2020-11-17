Motsoaledi reveals Bushiris irregularly awarded permanent residence

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have never had proper documents to be in SA and did not have the legal right to operate businesses in the country.

These are the revelations made by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi before the portfolio committee overseeing his department in parliament on Tuesday.

Motsoaledi said home affairs got involved with the Bushiris last year when the Hawks were investigating the case of money laundering against the couple.

He told the committee that the home affairs’ movement control system shows Mary entered the country in 2012 through OR Tambo International Airport and produced a permanent residence permit which she claimed was issued to her in 1997.

“Obviously this is surprising because people don’t just get permanent residence permit when they enter for the first time here. She produced it and said it was given to her in 1997. On our movement control system we don’t have any record of her entering the country in 1997,” Motsoaledi said.

“Mr Bushiri himself entered South Africa round about 2009. But the real movement control system indicates 2013. So we take 2013 as authentic because it is recorded officially. In 2014, 2015, 2016 Mr Bushiri registered companies and started conducting business. At this juncture, Mr Bushiri should have applied for a business visa as is demanded by the law. This means the businesses he was running were not within the law.”

Motsoaledi said in 2016, the Bushiris applied for permanent residence permits in SA.